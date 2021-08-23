AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix.
-Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowens.
-Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Blade, Angelico, and Jack Evan.
-Promise Braxton vs. Tay Conti.
-Warren Johnson and Zack Mason vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team, and they were joined by Eddie Kingston for multiple matches. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
