AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix.

-Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowens.

-Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Blade, Angelico, and Jack Evan.

-Promise Braxton vs. Tay Conti.

-Warren Johnson and Zack Mason vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team, and they were joined by Eddie Kingston for multiple matches. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.