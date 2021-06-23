MLW announces return to Philadelphia after selling out Battle Riot

|More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.
MEET AND GREETS
There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
5:30 p.m.: Early entry
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.
Be the first to comment