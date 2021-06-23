MLW announces return to Philadelphia after selling out Battle Riot

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET at MLW2300.com.

The card, entitled “FIGHTLAND” will feature a who’s who from Major League Wrestling.

Scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Davey Richards

Richard Holliday

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Alicia Atout

Azteca Underground

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Lee Moriarty

Ikuro Kwon

And MORE!