What's happening...

“Heels” star Stephen Amell removed from flight following an argument with his wife

June 23, 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Actor Stephen Amell was removed from a Delta flight in Texas following an argument with his wife Cassandra Jean. TMZ.com reported that Amell appeared to be intoxicated and added that his wife buried her head in embarrassment. Amell issued a statement downplaying the situation, which can be read below.

Powell’s POV: In addition to starring in the forthcoming “Heels” pro wrestling drama for Starz, Amell is best known for starring as Oliver Queen in the “Arrow” television series. He is a longtime pro wrestling fan and has wrestled for WWE, ROH, and at the All In event, and also made an appearance at AEW Revolution.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.