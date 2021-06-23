“Heels” star Stephen Amell removed from flight following an argument with his wife

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Actor Stephen Amell was removed from a Delta flight in Texas following an argument with his wife Cassandra Jean. TMZ.com reported that Amell appeared to be intoxicated and added that his wife buried her head in embarrassment. Amell issued a statement downplaying the situation, which can be read below.

Powell’s POV: In addition to starring in the forthcoming “Heels” pro wrestling drama for Starz, Amell is best known for starring as Oliver Queen in the “Arrow” television series. He is a longtime pro wrestling fan and has wrestled for WWE, ROH, and at the All In event, and also made an appearance at AEW Revolution.

My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021