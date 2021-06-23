NXT wrestler Toni Storm comes out as bisexual

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Toni Storm announced that she is bisexual in a video released by WWE. “I’m bi and it feels good to say it,” Storm said in an Instagram video that can be viewed below.

Powell’s POV: Why does it matter? If history is any indication, that question will be asked by emailers and in our comments section. Look no further than the The Trevor Foundation fact list regarding suicide amongst gay teens. Representation matters. So when people such as Storm or openly gay NFL player Carl Nassib choose to open up about their sexuality, it may help and inspire a gay teen at risk. Yes, most of us hope that we can get to the point as a society where it won’t be necessary for any person to reveal their sexuality publicly because everyone will be universally accepted, but we’re just not there yet. Progress has been made and public statements by the likes of Storm and Nassib are helping to pave the way.