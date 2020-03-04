Matt Hardy video features a couple of big cameos

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Hardy released a new “Free The Delete” video that may provide a big hint as to where he will be landing next. Watch the full video below or Matt Hardy’s YouTube Page. We’ll get into the spoiler below the video in the POV.

Powell’s POV: “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson arrive in a Cadillac Escalade and greeting Hardy, who responds with his classic line, “I knew you’d come.”



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

