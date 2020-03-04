03/04 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Impact World Championship, The North vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh in a non-title match, Havok vs. Su Yung in a No DQ match, Moose vs. Petey Williams, Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Impact World Championship, The North vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh in a non-title match, Havok vs. Su Yung in a No DQ match, Moose vs. Petey Williams, Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero, and more (21:46)…

Click here for the March 4 Impact Wrestling audio review.

