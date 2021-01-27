Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches announced, next week’s Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-X Division Champion TJP vs. Rohit Raju in a non-title match.

-Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Havok.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Susan.

-Matt Hardy and Private Party return.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature The Best of Rich Swann. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.