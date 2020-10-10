WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the WWE Draft night one

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.087 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.155 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.043 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.156 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.017 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown did not win any demographics due to the NBA Finals airing on ABC and drawing a peak hour 6.127 million viewers. The NBA Finals will wrap up no later than Tuesday, so it won’t be a factor next week. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



