1/4 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee for the WWE Championship and Raw Legends Night headline the first show of 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,441)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired January 4, 2021 on USA Network

Raw opened with a shot of a Hulk Hogan phone cover. Hogan eventually picked up the phone and delivered his “whatcha gonna do” line… Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

The Miz and John Morrison stood in the ring for a Miz TV segment. Morrison ran through a list of legends who would appear while doing some impersonations, then included Miz as a legend. The Miz showed off his Money in the Bank briefcase and said he is optimistic about the new year now that WWE gave him the contract back.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were introduced as the guests. The broadcast team snuck in a plug for Big E defending the Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews on Friday’s Smackdown. Once in the ring, Kingston said they have their own talkshow called New Day Talks. Kingston said he is the host and Woods is the band leader of their show.

Miz wondered if it was prep work for Woods bombing on G4. Woods showed off a badge while Kingston said he’s also the bailiff. Kingston read from a card and asked Miz and Morrison if they had any resolutions. Miz was annoyed, but Morrison listed some silly resolutions.

Kingston asked them which legend they would like to go out to dinner with. Miz said the interview had gone on long enough. Woods played his trombone. Kingston said that meant it’s time for the cooking portion of the show. Woods put on a chef hat. Miz got upset and said he was sick of them making a joke out of him and his show.

Teddy Long made his entrance and teased booking Miz and Morrison against Undertaker. Adam Pearce walked out and spoke to Long, who then booked the obligatory tag team match with Kingston and Woods vs. Miz and Morrison as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: If the goal was to kick off the new year in the most annoying way possible, then mission accomplished.

1. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. The Miz and John Morrison. The New Day duo dominated the offense. Kingston performed a dive over the top rope onto Miz and Morrison, then Woods played his trombone heading into a break. [C]

Kingston was isolated by the heels until he eventually made a hot tag to Woods, who then worked over both opponents. Morrison cut him off with a forearm shiver. Woods fired back with one of his own. Kingston took out Miz at ringside. In the ring, Morrison tried to steal a pin with his feet on the ropes, but Kingston shoved them off. Woods hit Morrison with a Shining Wizard and scored the pin…

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat The Miz and John Morrison in 13:15.

Powell’s POV: Kingston was extra cheesy during the first part of the match, as he actually twerked at one point. I guess everything we’ve seen so far is was more important than letting viewers know if Randy Orton set a gasoline covered Alexa Bliss on fire at the end of last week’s show. Raw’s creative choices continue to be strange.

The broadcast team finally addressed the Bliss and Orton situation. They set up a video package that recapped last week’s madness…

Orton was interviewed by Charly Caruso backstage and she asked him what was going through his head when he lit the match. Orton said the voices in his head were telling him to set Bliss on fire, but he couldn’t do it. Orton said it’s because something in you changes when you face The Fiend.

Orton said he showed Bliss compassion and mercy and now he hates himself for it. Orton spoke about having no boundaries. He told Caruso to imagine what would happen if he directed the hatred he has for himself at someone else. Orton said he wants to find some legends and have a talk, and remind them why he is the Legend Killer…

Powell’s POV: I wish Orton could someone burn the third hour of Raw so badly that it would disappeared forever. They are right when they say wrestlers aren’t the same after facing The Fiend. Quick, name one who truly benefitted and was better off coming out of a match or feud with him. I’ll wait. On the bright side, Orton teasing another legends attack is a solid hook.

Footage aired from Tik Tok of Angel Garza pinning R-Truth at a New Year’s Eve party to win the WWE 24/7 Championship…

Backstage, Garza showed off his title belt to Alicia Fox. She asked if he was the guy who drank cranberry juice while skating to the Fleetwood Mac song. He said no, and she stormed away. Garza found Mickie James, Sgt. Slaughter, and Tatanka. Garza gave James a rose, then Slaughter took it and called Garza a maggot…

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to James for reaching legends status. I’m sure she’s, um, thrilled.

2. AJ Styles (w/Omos) vs. Elias (w/Jaxson Ryker). Both entrances were televised. Phillips noted that Styles announced his entry into the Royal Rumble match on social media earlier in the day. Elias knocked Styles off the apron with a forearm shot heading into a break. [C]

There were multiple ads for NXT New Year’s Evil during the break. Elias performed a chokeslam on Styles and got a two count coming out of the break. Styles came back and went for a springboard move, but Elias caught him with a knee and then covered him for another near fall. Styles came back and performed a Styles Clash and scored the clean pin.

AJ Styles defeated Elias in 9:45.

After the match, Ryker entered the ring with the guitar and wound up to hit Styles with it, but Omos kicked the guitar. Ryker backed down while the broadcast team marveled over the way the guitar “exploded” when Omos hit it…

Powell’s POV: I guess we’re supposed to like Styles more than Elias because of Omos? It seems like this out of the blue feud is more about Omos and Ryker than Styles and Elias.

Footage aired of Charlotte Flair talking about defying the odds to win a past Royal Rumble match and doing the same this year…

Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair made their entrance for Charlotte and Asuka’s tag team match… [C]

Backstage, Riddle pitched Big Show on the idea of being the Big Bro. Riddle said he had a match, but he would keep coming up with ideas. Show was pleasant and told him to keep thinking. Once Riddle left, Orton showed up and recalled taking out Big Show with an RKO and a punt kick, then asked Show how it feels knowing that his career is over because of him.

Show said he could compete now. Orton grabbed him by the neck. Show smiled and sat down. He said he’s not embarrassed to be out there with the legends, he’s proud of it. Orton said Show doesn’t have the guts to introduce himself to the Legend Killer, so he’d be on his way…

Asuka made her entrance for the tag match.

[Hour Two] Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce made their entrance. A pre-taped interview played with Evans saying they could show the legends what future legends look like. She put on a hat that read “Lacey The Legend”…

3. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair (w/Ric Flair) vs. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in a non-title match. Phillips said Flair and Nia Jax are the only two women who have declared for the Rumble match thus far (Shayna Baszler?). Saxton mentioned something about people suggesting that Evans got too friendly with Ric Flair earlier. Ric was doing the strut at ringside when Evans joined him. Charlotte slapped Evans, who tackled her. [C]