ROH and Marty Scurll mutually part ways

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced Monday that they have mutually parted ways with Marty Scurll. No additional details regarding the split have been disclosed, nor has Scurll addressed the matter via his social media pages as of this update.

Powell’s POV: Scurll has not appeared for the company since a Speaking Out allegation was made against him. The company named him the head booker prior to the allegations. Hunter Johnston has resumed the head booking duties in Scurll’s absence.