NJPW to hold empty venue shows beginning next week, fans returning in July

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held a press conference on Tuesday to announce that it will resume running shows on June 15. The card will be announced by the ring announcer at the beginning of the event. The New Japan Cup tournament will begin on June 16 and will conclude on July 11 in Osaka. The tournament winner will challenge IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito on July 12 in Osaka. Both Osaka events will have fans, though only enough to seat one-third of the venue’s capacity.

Powell’s POV: The full press conference is available below and includes the announcement of the first-round tournament matches. The last NJPW live event was held on February 26, so it will be great to have the company up and running again, albeit in venues without fans present. Each of these events will stream live via New Japan World.



