Impact Wrestling TV preview: Knockouts Title match, Triple Threat, Deonna Purrazzo’s arrival

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Championship.

-Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin in a Triple Threat.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Susie Yung.

-Deonna Purrazzo arrives.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET and has a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the two airings on AXS at 9CT/10ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Frank Zarrillo discussing his film "The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story", which includes appearances by Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Gerald Brisco, Kevin Kelly, Steve Corino, and many more, the involvement of Marshall's wife and mother, and much more. Stick around after the interview for Powell's audio review of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite television show...

