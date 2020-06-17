06/17 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody defends the TNT Title against a former NWA TV Champion, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall for the AEW Tag Titles, Billy Gunn vs. MJF, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends for a tag title shot at Fyter Fest, Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody defends the TNT Title against a former NWA TV Champion, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall for the AEW Tag Titles, Billy Gunn vs. MJF, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends for a tag title shot at Fyter Fest, Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian, and more (28:51)…

Click here for the June 17 AEW Dynamite audio review.

