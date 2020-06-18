Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, WWE Raw poll results, Vito LoGrasso, Bam Neely, Bruiser Brody, Trent Acid

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote of 23 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. This was a polarizing show, as B and F both scored 20 percent of the vote, and D had 15 percent. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B grade and enjoyed the way they saved more meaningful matches and segments for the final hour.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vito LoGrasso is 56.

-Bam Neely (Justin Rocheleau) is 45.

-The late Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was born on June 18, 1946. He was stabbed to death in a Puerto Rico locker room by Jose Gonzalez on July 17, 1988.

-Trent Acid (Michael Verdi) died of a drug overdose at age 29 on June 18, 2010.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

