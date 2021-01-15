ROH Notes: Future ROH World Championship match, four matches set for this weekend and next weekend’s ROH Wrestling television shows

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Shane Taylor will get a future ROH World Championship match against Rush. Taylor won the fan vote on “ROH The Experience” Facebook page as being the most deserving of a title shot.

-The Allure’s storyline suspension ended today.

-Brian Johnson was the latest guest on the ROHStrong podcast.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show features Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus for the ROH TV Title, and Flip Gordon vs. Rhett Titus in a Pure Rules match.

-Next weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show will feature Shane Taylor and SOS vs. Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, and Tracy Williams in a six-man tag math, and Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match.

Powell’s POV: My reviews of the ROH Wrestling shows will resume with this weekend’s show following some “best of” style editions. Eck also wrote about Quinn McKay, Tony Deppen, the ROH Awards, and more.