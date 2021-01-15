Cody Rhodes’ Go-Big Show and WWE’s Total Bellas viewership counts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the viewership counts for Thursday’s Go-Big Show and WWE Total Bellas, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

-The Go-Big Show on TBS: 991,000 million viewers, 20th in the cable ratings with a .29 in the 18-49 demographic.

-WWE Total Bellas on E! Network: 381,000 viewers, 44th in the cable ratings with a .17 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Total Bellas episode delivered 426,000 viewers and finished 53rd in the cable ratings with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, last week’s season premiere of the Go-Big Show premiered with 1.035 million viewers, and finished 37th in the cable ratings with a .30 in the 18-49 demographic.