NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Dustin Rhodes, Ari Daivari, Harley Race, Buddy Wolfe, Balls Mahoney, Larry Sweeney

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James and Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show features Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane in a no ropes, catch wrestling match. My review will be available after the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dustin Rhodes (Dustin Runnels) is 54.

-Ari Daivari (Ariya Daivari) is 34.

-The late Harley Race was born on April 11, 1943. He died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late Buddy Wolfe (Les Wolff) was born on April 11, 1941. He died at age 76 on July 11, 2017 after a battle with dementia.

-The late Balls Mahoney (Jonathan Rechner) was born on April 11, 1972. He died of a heart attack at age 44 on April 12, 2016.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander K. Whybrow) took his own life at age 30 on April 11, 2011.