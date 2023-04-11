What's happening...

4/10 AEW Dark Elevation results: Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno vs. Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alvarez, and Brother Greatness, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Rex Lawless and Traxx, Shunma Katumata, Yuki Ueno, and Mao vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. The Renegade Twins

April 11, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 110)
Taped April 5, 2023 in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena
Streamed April 10, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade beat Shunma Katumata, Yuki Ueno, and Mao

2. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir over Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade

3. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno beat Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alvarez, and Brother Greatness

4. Lee Moriarty and Big Bill defeated Rex Lawless and Traxx

