By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan announced via social media that tonight’s AEW Dynamite will have a “significant overrun.”
With so much exciting action set for this evening’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, our amazing partners at @TBSNetwork have given us a significant overrun for tonight’s show!
Thank you all watching @AEW on TBS
live at 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight! You won’t want to miss AEW tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2024
Powell’s POV: TBS has yet to do whatever is required to add the overruns added to onscreen guides. In other words, those who record the show will need to set their DVRs to catch the even longer overrun than usual. Join me for my live review of AEW Dynamite beginning at 7CT/8ET.
