By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced via social media that tonight’s AEW Dynamite will have a “significant overrun.”

With so much exciting action set for this evening’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, our amazing partners at @TBSNetwork have given us a significant overrun for tonight’s show!

Thank you all watching @AEW on TBS

live at 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight! You won’t want to miss AEW tonight!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2024