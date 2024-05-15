What's happening...

AEW Dynamite will have a “significant overrun”

May 15, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced via social media that tonight’s AEW Dynamite will have a “significant overrun.”

Powell’s POV: TBS has yet to do whatever is required to add the overruns added to onscreen guides. In other words, those who record the show will need to set their DVRs to catch the even longer overrun than usual. Join me for my live review of AEW Dynamite beginning at 7CT/8ET.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 15, 2024 @ 4:05 pm

    Is TBS trying to go out of business? Is WBD so sure they’re losing NBA games that they want to shut one of their channels down?

