AEW Collision results (6/29): Murphy’s review of the Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay weigh-in, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tourney match

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)
AEW Collision (Episode 51)
Taped June 27, 2024 in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
Aired June 29, 2024 on TNT
[Hour One] Entrances for the opening match took place while Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…
1. Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shane Haste and Robbie Eagles. Haste and Eagles were listed as making their AEW tag team debut. Haste and Cassidy started off and exchanged moves until Cassidy tagged out to Ishii. The babyfaces got the better of the heels in the early going. Eagles tagged in and performed some nice takedowns on Cassidy. Cassidy retaliated and rolled Eagles up for a near fall. Cassidy slammed Eagles’ head into the turnbuckle ten times. Eagles played dizzy to distract referee Aubrey Edwards, allowing Haste to slam Cassidy’s back on the apron. Eagles dove onto Cassidy on the floor as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]
After the break, the heels worked over Cassidy. Cassidy kicked Eagles into Haste and made the hot tag. Ishii cleaned house. Down the stretch, both teams exchanged moves with Cassidy missing an Orange Punch but hitting a Stun Dog Millionaire. Eventually Cassidy hit his Beach Break finisher on Eagles for the pinfall.
Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Shane Haste and Robbie Eagles in about 10:30.
Don’s Take: A decent opener and it looks like Ishii is on the Forbidden Door: Zero Hour card in a last minute add. Also, Tony Schiavone noted on social media that he lost his voice at the end of Dynamite, so I am assuming this is the reason we have Excalibur doing play-by-play as Collision was taped right after Dynamite.
Coming out of the break, Vaquer maintained the advantage. Frost made a comeback and hit several offensive moves down the stretch. Vaquer retaliated with a series of rapid head butts and finished Frost off with a package piledriver set up into a back breaker.
Don’s Take: Although it would have been nice to see Vaquer be a bit more dominant, I like the idea of showcasing Vaquer on TV to give U.S. fans some exposure to her work before she meets Mone on pay-per-view. I don’t know that it leads to tons of extra pay-per-view buys, but if you can score a few, mission accomplished.
Lexy Nair was backstage with Penta El Zero Miedo, Ray Fenix and Alex Abrahantes. Titan and Hiromu Takahashi entered. Fenix informed them that PAC was concentrating on the Owen Hart Cup tournament and that their partner would be Mistico for the first-time ever. Takahashi acted scared before acting exciting. Takahashi and Titan team with Yota Tsuji to face Mistico, Fenix and Penta at Forbidden Door: Zero Hour.
3. Serena Deeb vs. Kelly Madan. This was a complete squash as Deeb won by pinfall after the Deebtox.
Serena Deeb defeated Kelly Madan in about 1:20.
After the match, Deeb took the microphone and said that after failing to win the AEW Women’s Championship, she refuses to go into wrestling purgatory and asked AEW to give her someone to wrestle that’s on her level. Riho came out and two had a stare down, likely setting up a future match.
Don’s Take: If she’s on Collision, she’s already in wrestling purgatory. Seriously though, as I’ve said before, I’m never a fan of anyone having no direction coming out of a title program. And that’s in any company. Here’s hoping this reset for Deeb results in her climbing the ladder to challenge for one of the titles again. She’s not a great promo but could a solid challenger for Mercedes Mone or even one of the ROH Women’s Championships.
Chris Jericho was outside the men’s room and asked a staffer if he washed his hands as germs spread easy this time of year. The gentleman went back into the restroom. [C]
After the break, Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith continued walking backstage. Bill commented that the arena was constructed well. Jericho said they play hockey here and he’s really good at it. They saw a Zamboni. Jericho gave the history of the invention of the Zamboni and said he wanted to make sure that the staff knew how to operate it properly. He opened a door and was attacked by Samoa Joe, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata.
The two trios fought to the ring. In the ring, Jeff Cobb emerged and took out the babyfaces. Cobb was revealed to be Jericho’s partner at Forbidden Door.
Don’s Take: A fine angle with Cobb being a good addition to the trios match at the pay-per-view.
A video aired previewing Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door…
Lexy Nair was backstage with Orange Cassidy. Cassidy said his world was crashing down around him and was ready to face the best technical wrestler in the world. He said he watched Sabre’s match with Kyle O’Reilly on Dynamite and wondered why Sabre wasn’t out there tonight. He said Sabre didn’t respect him which prompted Sabre to enter. He said he did respect him and that he didn’t need to watch the match tonight because he knew all of Cassidy’s moves. He said he waited a year to beat him, to which Cassidy said that he’ll pin Sabre with his hands in his pockets. Sabre challenged him to do it now. Cassidy grabbed Sabre as Nair urged for them to stop. Sabre said it was OK as he’d already won.
4. Hechicero vs. Kevin Blackwood. Another complete squash as Hechicero gained the submission win in short order.
Hechicero defeated Kevin Blackwood in about 2:20.
Don’s Take: This was another effective use of TV to give a last-minute push for the pay-per-view by showcasing a talent that may not be familiar to U.S. viewers, especially since he’ll be working with MJF – one of AEW’s top stars.
Lexy Nair was backstage with Christian Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne. Nair said that it looked like Cage was going after the Trios Championship. Cage said he was the uncrowned AEW Champion and as such, the Patriarchy needed to be recognized with the nine belts that come with Trios Championship.
Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn entered. White said it was nice to meet Christian but said it wasn’t nice to lie to his family as he had said “I Quit.” He commented that it was tough to tell the wife and the dinosaur apart. In terms of Nick Wayne, he said it was too bad Mother Wayne had to drink so heavily during the pregnancy. White challenged them to a match if they’re up for it.
After the break, the two exchanged blows. Garcia made a strong comeback. The Butcher no sold a pair of lariats and hit a big boot. Garcia responded with a big lariat that knocked the Butcher down and hit a piledriver for the win.
Daniel Gacia defeated The Butcher in about 8:56.
After the match, Garcia and The Butcher shook hands and embraced….
Don’s Take: It seems that the creative forces are finally getting behind a real push for Garcia, with two big matches upcoming with Will Ospreay and MJF. I’m interested to see where this goes but am concerned that the Wembley Stadium audience will be witness to the epic Matt Menard betrayal (sarcasm intended) which would be a letdown.
Lexy Nair was backstage with Will Ospreay and asked if his issue with Swerve Strickland was personal. He said a little bit. Don Callis, Trent Beretta, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita entered. Callis said it would be just like when he helped Ospreay beat Kenny Omega. Ospreay reiterated that he didn’t need any help but asked Fletcher to accompany him for the weigh-in tonight since Swerve will have his entourage out there. Callis said everything was fine and everyone was happy. Rush grabbed Callis by the shoulder and the two walked off… [C]
An ad aired previewing the new Brodie Lee sneakers being released by ChampsSports.com on Monday, July 1…
