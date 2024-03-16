AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora in an Open House match for the TBS Title

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews for a sport in the tournament for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles begins

-Adam Copeland speaks

Powell’s POV: The tag team match is billed as a wildcard match and the winning team will face FTR in the quarterfinals. Collision will be held in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).