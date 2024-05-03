What's happening...

Former AEW TBS Champ Julia Hart sidelined after shoulder surgery

May 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart indicated via Instagram that she underwent shoulder surgery. She did not offer any specifics in terms of the type of surgery or the timeline for her return.

Powell’s POV: Hart worked through the injury to drop the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty. She has had a lot of success in AEW at just age 22, so hopefully this surgery is just a bump in the road. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.

