WWE COO Brad Blum has reportedly tendered his resignation

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum is leaving the company. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Blum submitted his resignation on May 1.

Powell’s POV: Blum served as an assistant to Vince McMahon and climbed his way up the corporate ladder over the years. He was recently revealed to be the executive listed as “Corporate Officer No. 2” in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.