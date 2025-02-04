WWE Smackdown preview: The card for the brand’s Royal Rumble fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears

-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will continue, and we’ll find out whether there were any additional wrestlers who moved to Smackdown from Raw before the storyline transfer window closed over the weekend. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).