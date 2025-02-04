WWE Raw preview: Elimination Chamber qualifiers set for Monday’s Netflix show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-New Raw roster member AJ Styles appears

-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair returns

Powell’s POV: Seth Rollins will also face Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, but I don’t believe WWE has specified when the match will take place. Raw will be live on Monday from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).