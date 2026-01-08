TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub, WWE in Leipzig (reports needed), WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Luke Williams, Bull Nakano, Bad Luck Fale, Chris Adonis, Rey Misterio Sr., Tony Halme, Bobby Jaggers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET, and features Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship. The show was taped on December 7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. It will be the final show on AXS TV before next week’s premiere on AMC. John Moore’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE will hold a live event tonight in Leipzig, Germany, at Quarterback Immobilien Arena. No matches are listed on the venue’s website. We are looking for reports from this event. If you are going to this show or another upcoming live event and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 32 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. It was a polarizing episode, as 36 percent of our voters gave it a below-average grade. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luke Williams (Brian Wickens) is 79.

-Bull Nakano (Keiko Nakano) is 58.

-Bad Luck Fale (Fale Simitaitoko) is 44.

-Chris Adonis (Chris Mordetzky) is 43. He worked as Chris Masters in WWE.

-The late Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Díaz) was born on January 8, 1958. He died on December 20, 2024, at age 66.

-The late Tony Halme, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) was born on January 8, 1948. He died at age 64 on September 30, 2012.