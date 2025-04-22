What's happening...

The Rock is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show

April 22, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on Wednesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show. Johnson is scheduled to appear at 11:15CT/12:15ET.

Powell’s POV: One can only hope that Rock will explain why he has disappeared from WWE television following the John Cena heel turn. It’s interesting that this appearance was not plugged during Monday’s WWE Raw.

