The Rock is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on Wednesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show. Johnson is scheduled to appear at 11:15CT/12:15ET.
Powell’s POV: One can only hope that Rock will explain why he has disappeared from WWE television following the John Cena heel turn. It’s interesting that this appearance was not plugged during Monday’s WWE Raw.
Tomorrow the Director of the @TKOGrp Board will be on the progrum at 12:15 EDT.
We got some questions about an Austrian Asshole
Also curious why his security attacked us while our Boss friend @PatMcAfeeShow was being choked out… Pat never tapped. @TheRock see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/c4gMZbgPwL
— Football (@BostonConnr) April 22, 2025
