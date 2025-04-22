WWE touts the success of WrestleMania 41

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday regarding WrestleMania 41.

April 22, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WrestleMania 41, which emanated from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history.

Highlights include:

GATE: WrestleMania 41 generated the largest gate for any event in WWE history. The Premium Live Event drew 124,693 fans across two nights at Allegiant Stadium.

VIEWERSHIP: WrestleMania 41 was the most-viewed WrestleMania of all time, up 114 percent from the record set last year at WrestleMania XL.

MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales onsite were up more than 45 percent versus the previous all-time event record set by WrestleMania XL in 2024, making WrestleMania 41 the highest-grossing event of all-time. Additionally, ecommerce sales were up 86 percent versus last year’s record.

SPONSORSHIP: WrestleMania 41 featured a record 28 total partners and set an all-time event record for revenue.

ON LOCATION: On Location, the exclusive hospitality experiences partner for WWE, saw a 75 percent increase in hospitality sales and packages.

WWE WORLD: WWE World at WrestleMania 41, the five-day interactive fan experience in partnership with Fanatics Events, became the most-attended WWE fan convention of all time with more than 50,000 attendees – a 21 percent increase over last year’s event surrounding WrestleMania XL.

SOCIAL: WrestleMania 41 became the most socially viewed WWE event of all-time, generating 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend. Additionally, WWE’s YouTube channel saw its most-viewed day ever on WrestleMania Sunday.

The record-breaking event was highlighted by John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Seth Rollins winning the Triple Threat Match featuring Roman Reigns and CM Punk, IYO SKY retaining the Women’s World Championship, the return of Becky Lynch and more.