WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.