WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The card for the Independence Day weekend premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Iyo Sky, five TBD)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Jey Uso, five TBD)

Powell’s POV: The main card will start at 7CT/8ET. I will be covering the show live and a same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).