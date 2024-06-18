NXT TV preview: 25-man battle royal set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-A 25-man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave

-Kelani Jordan vs. Michin for the North American Championship

-Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx in a Triple Threat tag team match

-NXT North American Champion Oba Femi speaks

Powell’s POV: Cody Rhodes announced the battle royal on last week’s show and stated that some wrestlers will come from “other locker rooms.” The NXT Heatwave PLE will be held on Sunday, July 7 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).