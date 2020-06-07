NXT Takeover: In Your House results – Moore’s live review of Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship, Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Takeover: In Your House

Streamed live June 7, 2020 on WWE Network

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Pre-Show Notes

The pre-show started off with Todd Pettengill introducing the In Your House pre-show, complete with classic 90s graphics. The show then cut to Scott Stanford and Sam Roberts at the WWE Studio. They were also joined by Pat McAfee via Zoom. Roberts was continuing to play heel, as he does on NXT TV. The commentators discussed the usual formula discussion points, like quick breakdowns and predictions.



