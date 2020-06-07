NXT Takeover: In Your House Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

NXT Takeover: In Your House Poll – Vote for the best match of the night

Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship

Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest