WWE Backlash lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.

-John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight in a four-way for the U.S. Championship

-Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

Powell’s POV: The men’s Intercontinental Championship match was added during Monday’s Raw. Join me for my live review of WWE Backlash as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting with pre-show notes at 4CT/5ET or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).