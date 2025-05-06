West Coast Pro “Vegas Vacation” results: Vetter’s review of The Crush Boys vs. 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire for the WCP Tag Titles, Kevin Blackwood vs. Calvin Tankman for the WCP Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Vegas Vacation”

Streamed on YouTube.com

April 27, 2025, in Las Vegas, California at The Meet

This was held on the first day at 3 p.m. local time, and was among seven independent wrestling shows held at this venue between Thursday and Friday. If you know Las Vegas, this venue is near the Fremont Experience. This room is well lit with a crowd of maybe 250.

* This show aired at the time on Highspots Wrestling Network. However, WCPW released the matches in individual videos, for free, on their YouTube page, so I had to open each individual file to watch the entire show. So, I’ve been watching a match of this show daily for the past week, and the main event was the last one uploaded, coming out on Monday.

1. Mao vs. Jiah Jewell. Jewell is the Lash LaRoux-style Cajun. JT Thorne sat at ringside with a big bucket of popcorn before the bell. Mao is the top star of Japanese promotion DDT Pro and he had multiple matches here over the weekend. Jiah immediately tied up the left arm. Mao knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Jiah hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Jiah did the Gator Roll on the mat and hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Mao hit a running kick at 3:30. Jiah hit a springboard back elbow, then a tornado DDT. Thorne began throwing popcorn into the ring. Jiah hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Mao applied a Cobra Clutch-style submission hold around the neck, and Jiah tapped out. Decent little match.

Mao defeated Jiah Jewell at 5:45.

2. Aaron Solo and Bret the Threat vs. Masha Slamovich and Vinny Massaro. Masha was a surprise mystery partner for Vinny, and she had her TNA Knockouts Title belt over her shoulder. They all immediately brawled on the floor, and I started my stopwatch at first contact. They brawled into the crowd. In the ring, Vinny hit some European Uppercuts on Bret. Bret (think Timothy Thatcher’s frame and mat style) tied up Vinny on the mat. Vinny hit a bulldog-and-clothesline combo at 6:00, and Masha got the hot tag. She hit a clothesline on Bret. Masha and Vinny hit a team flapjack for a nearfall. Vinny dove to the floor on Bret. In the ring, Vinny clocked Aaron with the Snoring Elbow (discus forearm) and scored the pin. Basic but fine.

Masha Slamovich and Vinny Massaro defeated Aaron Solo and Bret the Threat at 7:36.

3. Alpha Zo, LJ Cleary, and Man Like DeReiss vs. “Los Suavicitos” Adrian Quest, Danny Rose, and Ricky Gee. Cleary is from the UK; he’s engaged or married to Lyra Valkyria. Zo and Los Suavicitos are WCPW regulars. Zo and Quest opened, and Zo hit a release suplex that tossed Quest across the ring. Cleary got in and hit a dropkick for a nearfall. LS hit some quick team moves and earned a “F— LA!” chant at the heels. They kept Cleary in their corner. DeReiss got a hot tag at 4:00 and hit a superkick, then a fallaway slam. Gee hit a kick that might have been a low blow. However, DeReiss pulled out an athletic cup and showed it off. (I’ve never understood this. Why doesn’t a male wrestler always wear one? And why remove it? You have just shown your opponent you no longer have one!)

Los Suavicitos beat up Zo, and one of them dove to the floor on him. Cleary hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer. LS hit some knee strikes on Zo for a nearfall at 7:30. LS hit a crossbody block on Leary, but DeReiss hit a top-rope 450 Splash to break up a pin. Zo hit a jumping knee. He hit a superkick on Gee. Gee got a rollup, but the ref saw he had a hand on the ropes. Zo hit a decapitating clothesline on Gee, then a pumphandle powerbomb move for the pin. Good action.

Alpha Zo, LJ Cleary, and Man Like DeReiss defeated Adrian Quest, Danny Rose, and Ricky Gee at 9:02.

4. Jayson Xavier vs. Ryan Clancy vs. Matt Brannigan vs. Danny Orion vs. Grayson Pierce vs. Terry Yaki. I don’t think I know Xavier; he has dark, black hair and a goatee mustache. This is an intriguing and eclectic mix with Clancy coming from New England, Brannigan from the Pacific Northwest, Orion is a top-five guy in Texas, Yaki from Atlanta. Brannigan, of course, came out with a tall mixed drink, and he let others take a sip after the bell had sounded. Brannigan sprayed the alcohol on them and tried a dive but everyone moved, and he crashed. So, we are definitely opening with some comedy. Xavier hit a spinebuster on Pierce for a nearfall at 4:00.

Yaki hit a Canadian Destroyer out of the ropes. Orion hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Orion and Brannigan traded forearm strikes. Brannigan began twisting nipples, and he hit a double clothesline at 6:30. Orion hit a flip dive to the floor. Brannigan ‘slipped’ while trying to do a springboard move for more comedy; he got his drink to ‘recharge.’ He then hit a top-rope splash to the floor on several guys. Pierce hit a dive onto Brannigan. In the ring, Orion snapped off a Crucifix Driver, then a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Good action with a nice mix of comedy.

Danny Orion defeated Matt Brannigan, Terry Yaki, Ryan Clancy, Jayson Xavier and Grayson Pierce at 10:13.

5. Trevor Lee vs. Timothy Thatcher. An intense lockup to open; Thatcher has a height advantage. They went to the mat and traded reversals. Lee went to an ankle lock at 2:30. He dropped Thatcher with a roundhouse kick to the chest. Thatcher hit some European Uppercuts and began to twist the left wrist and stomped on the elbow for a nearfall at 4:00. He tied Lee in a Hammerlock on the mat. Lee hit some flying forearms and he dropped Thatcher snake-eyes at 6:00. He barely grazed Thatcher on a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Lee hit a sliding forearm for a nearfall. Thatcher hit more European Uppercuts; he hooked both arms and got a mouse-trap cover out of nowhere for the pin! Lee was perplexed that just happened.

Timothy Thatcher defeated Trevor Lee at 8:03.

6. Dragon Kid, KZY, and Yamato vs. Oni El Bendito, Latigo, and Toxin. This should be fun! Again, Bendito is massive; he’s the size of WCW-era La Parka, and he towers over his teammates. Dragon Kid opened against Latigo, who wore a gold mask tonight. DK hit a huracanrana. KZY got in against the heavyset Toxin, who was in black. Toxin opened his vest and let KZY chop him, then Toxin chopped him back. Bendito and Yamato got in at 2:30 and tied up. The bigger Bendito easily knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over the knee on Dragon Kid.

The rudos began working over Dragon Kid. Toxin tugged at Kid’s mask and got booed. Bendito hit some forearm strikes, and he tied Dragon Kid in a modified Octopus Stretch at 6:00. DK hit a huracanrana, and he tagged in KZY, who traded punches with Latigo. KZY missed a frogsplash at 8:00, and the rudos hit some blows on KZY. Dragon Kid got a Crucifix Driver out of nowhere to pin Toxin! Fun match that ended far too quickly!

Dragon Kid, KZY, and Yamato defeated Oni El Bendito, Latigo, and Toxin at 9:24.

7. Kevin Blackwood vs. Calvin Tankman for the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title. Blackwood rolled to the floor and stalled at the bell. In the ring, he hit some spin kicks to Calvin’s thighs. Calvin backed him into a corner and hit some loud chops, then a Pounce at 2:30. They grapevined each other’s legs on the mat. Blackwood kicked at the legs some more and kept Calvin grounded, and the 5:00 call was spot-on. Tankman hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. He hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Kevin came back with a doublestomp on the back of the head.

Tankman hit a pop-up spinning back fist and a Hidden Blade forearm strike for a believable nearfall. Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp onto the ring apron, and Tankman collapsed to the floor at 9:30. In the ring, Calvin hit a clothesline and was fired up. However, Blackwood hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Kevin then hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for the clean win. A very good match, but far too short!

Kevin Blackwood defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title at 10:57.

8. Johnnie Robbie vs. Great Sakuya for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. Great Sakuya is the “daughter of the Great Muta” and shares his mannerisms and aura; I’ve liked what I’ve seen from her. Her face is also painted red. They opened in a knuckle lock and a feeling-out process, as the commentators noted this was Robbie’s first title defense. Johnnie hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:30, then she snapped Sakuya’s head backward across her lower leg! Nice! Sakuya hit a flip senton for a nearfall at 4:00. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall.

Johnnie grabbed a little doll Sakuya brought to the ring and stomped on it! Sakuya responded with a superkick and a Lionsault at 5:30. The commentators said it was a bad idea to mess with that creepy doll. Sakuya hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall at 7:30. Johnnie hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Sakuya sprayed red mist in the eyes of the ref! Sakuya got a backslide for a visual pin but we had no ref! A new ref came in and made a two-count. Johnnie got a rollup for the clean pin. I didn’t care for the end of that match at all, but it was decent overall. The commentators noted that Sakuya’s loss was her own doing.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Great Sakuya to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s Title at 8:54.

9. “The Crush Boys” Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie vs. 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles. They shoved each other, and it led to them throwing forearm strikes so I started the stopwatch, although we haven’t had a bell. It finally rang at 00:26 to officially begin. Titus and Charlie are much smaller than their opponents. The challengers backed Charlie into a corner, and they took turns chopping him, and they worked him over for several minutes. Charlie finally hit a DDT on Manders at 7:00 and made the hot tag to Titus. Titus hit a dropkick on Shire, then a Lethal Injection on Manders for a nearfall.

Titus hit a brainbuster on Manders for a nearfall. Titus hit a flip dive while Charlie hit a moonsault at 9:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Charlie hit a corkscrew splash, and Titus hit a top-rope doublestomp on Manders for a nearfall. Shire hit an Airplane Spin-into-a-powerbomb on Charlie. Shire hit Titus with a jumping knee, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Manders decapitated Titus with a clothesline and scored the pin! The crowd was in shock as we have new tag team champions!!!

1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire defeated Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie to win the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles at 12:11/official time of 11:45.

Final Thoughts: A very good show. The events at the MEET, featuring West Coast Pro, Prestige, Deadlock Pro, and others were all well-done. They didn’t draw as big of crowds as the Collective shows, but the lighting and overall production of all the shows here were quite good. I’ll go with Blackwood-Tankman for best here, followed by the tag title shocker. The six-man Dragon Gate vs. lucha tag takes third.

The one common complaint I had while watching this show over the course of a week is “these matches are just too short.” So, while many are quite good, they ended before they could move to a level of being memorable and great. Check out this show — one video at a time — on their YouTube page, and if you only have time for three, check out those top matches I’ve mentioned.