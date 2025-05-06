What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The WWE Backlash fallout edition

May 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia

-AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

-“The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. “American Made” Julius Creed and Brutus Creed

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

