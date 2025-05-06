NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Colt Cabana, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven

What's happening...

May 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes a 25-man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. This week’s episode is called “Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes.”

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 46 percent of the vote. B finished second with 44 percent of the vote. I gave last week’s NXT show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Colt Cabana (a/k/a Scott Colton) is 45.

-Dakota Kai (Cheree Crowley) is 37.

-Piper Niven (Kimberly Benson) is 34.

