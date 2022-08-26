WWE Smackdown in Detroit, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Springfield and Manchester (reports needed), Petey Williams, Bobby Duncum Jr., Moondog King

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show includes Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah facing the winners of a four-way match that will be held earlier in the show in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear Jake’s audio review will be available tonight or on Saturday morning.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. The show includes Claudo Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, and The Usos vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles.

-WWE is in Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, and The Usos vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Petey Williams is 41.

-Moondog King (Edward White) died on August 26, 2005 at age 56.

-Bobby Duncum Jr. was born on August 26, 1965. He died of an overdose on January 24, 2000.