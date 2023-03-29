03/29 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia, Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. Title, Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher for the AEW International Title, Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys, Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia, Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. Title, Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher for the AEW International Title, Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys, Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry, and more (34:34)…

