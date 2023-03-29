AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of Friday’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

AEW Rampage TV Taping

St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo (Twitter.com/DerikZoo)

1. Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Melo) defeated Konosuke Takeshita. One of the better matches of the night. Sammy won with the GTH after Tay grabbed Takeshita’s leg.

2. “Kings of the Black Throne” Malakai Black and Brody King fought “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor to an apparent no contest. King put Taylor through a table and then Trent hit Brody with a chair. Black kicked the chair into Trent’s face. As Malakai and Brody brought Chuck into the ring to do more damage, Orange Cassidy’s music hit and he came out to help, only to be attacked by Buddy Matthews. The House of Black stood tall to end the segment.

3. Taya Valkyrie beat Marina Shafir. Valkyrie won with the Road to Valhalla. Jade Cargil, Leila Gray, Smart Mark Sterling and St. Louis local Tootie Lynn came out. Sterling sent Tootie to the ring to serve Taya with papers for a lawsuit. Taya hit Tootie with the Road to Valhalla. Jade tried to get in the ring, but Leila and Mark kept her at bay.

4. “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson beat Action Andretti. Robinson won with his DDT variation. He called Andretti “Ricky” through the whole match. These guys didn’t really gel. After the match, Robinson went to piledrive Andretti when Ricky Starks made the save and ran Juice out of the arena.