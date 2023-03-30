Impact and NJPW Multiverse United live coverage, live Impact Wrestling episode, ROH on HonorClub, non-WWE WrestleMania weekend events begin, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Ron Garvin, Mike “IRS” Rotunda, Zach Gowen, Trent Beretta, Sadie Gibbs, SD Jones

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling Multiverse United: Only the Strong Survive event will be held tonight in Los Angeles, California at the Globe Theatre. The show includes Josh Alexander vs. Kushida for the Impact World Championship, Kenta vs. Minoru Suzuki for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey, and Moose vs. Jeff Cobb. Join me for my live review of this event as it streams tonight on FITE.TV at 10CT/11ET.

-Impact Wrestling airs live tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show will be broadcast live from the Anthem studio in Los Angeles, California and will set the table for tonight’s Multiverse United event.

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes the final push for tomorrow’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from all WrestleMania weekend events. If you are attending a show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-The Santino Bros. Wrestling California Love event will be held today in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Club at 1CT/2ET. The show includes Willie Mack vs. Che Cabrera. The event will stream live via FITE.TV.

-The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow will be held tonight in Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre. The show includes Ultimo Dragon vs. Negro Casas, Mike Bailey vs. Shigehiro Irie, and Josh Alexander vs. Michael Oku. The event will stream live via Highspots Network at 6CT/7ET.

-Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 will be held tonight in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Club. The show features Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey. The event will stream live via FITE.TV at 6CT/7ET.

-The DDT Goes Hollywood event will be held tonight in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Club. The event includes Eddie Kingston and Jun Akiyama vs. Daisuke Sasaki and Kanon and will stream live via FITE.TV at 10CT/11ET.

-GCW For the Culture will be held early Friday morning in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Club. The event includes Lio Rush vs. Trish Adora and will stream live via FITE.TV at 2CT/3ET.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ron Garvin (Roger Barnes) is 78.

-Mike “IRS” Rotunda is 65. He is the father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

-Zach Gowen is 40.

-Trent Beretta (Greg Marasciulo) is 36.

-Sadie Gibbs is 31.

-SD Jones (Conrad Efraim) was born on March 30, 1945. He died after suffering a stroke at age 63 on October 26, 2008.