NXT in St. Paul results (11/13): Vetter’s review of Ricky Saints, Myles Borne, and Otis vs. Ethan Page, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi, Sheamus vs. Je’Von Evans

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

NXT Live Event

November 13, 2025

St. Paul, Minnesota, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium

This is the first NXT house show here since February 2020 — it took place about three weeks before the pandemic was officially announced. There were just six rows of seating on the floor, but it was sold out. Quick math shows just over 300 on the floor. The upper deck has seating on three sides, but the sides of the venue had curtains dropped over them, so another 400 or so fans were all seated in just one side of the upper deck, for a total of about 700 fans.

* I intentionally didn’t read the lineup in advance, so all matches (and wrestlers) are a mystery to me, but I did hear over the past couple of days that Sheamus, Grayson Waller, and Otis were all booked. (Otis makes the most sense; he’s from Superior, just across the border in Wisconsin, and he’s as close to a ‘local’ as there is right now, other than Tiffany Stratton and the injured Chad Gable.) ALSO, with TNA having a live taping in Orlando, I expected a lot of top names to be there, not here.

* Kelly Kincaid warmed up the crowd, and we got underway at 7:30 sharp.

1. NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail. Blake did a lot of sexy posing early on; Thea mocked her. Blake targeted Thea’s knee. They did a fun double headbutt spot at 6:00, where they both fell over backwards at the same time. Hail hit an Exploder Suplex. Monroe hit a hard running knee for a nearfall. Hail hit a top-rope crossbody block. Monroe hit a chop block on the back of the damaged knee, then a Moxley-style double-arm DDT for the pin. Good opener.

Blake Monroe defeated Thea Hail at 9:15.

2. “Out The Mud” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. “Los Americanos” Rayo (Pete Dunne) and Bravo (Tyler Bate). A huge pop for Los Americanos. My first time seeing Nima and Price in person, and wow, they are big, muscular guys. Nima and Bate opened. The Americanos cleared the ring and did some poses, then planchas to the floor. In the ring, the heels worked over Dunne. Price hit an impressive Gorilla Press. The crowd sang the “Ole!” soccer song to rally Los Americanos. Price tugged on Bate’s mask and was booed. Dunne loaded his mask with a piece of metal and hit a top-rope flying headbutt to pin Price.

Rayo and Bravo defeated “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price at 8:56.

* Grayson Waller came to the ring and he did the usual heel schtick — it’s too cold! (It was actually 54 degrees when I drove in!) The women are ugly! (Where was the bashing of our local sports teams?) Anyhow, he made an open challenge! Out of the back came Shiloh Hill, who briefly told the crowd he was on ‘Team Undertaker’ and that got a pop. It was clear the crowd did NOT know him, as during the match, they chanted, “Let’s go, toothless!” at him.

3. Grayson Waller vs. Shiloh Hill. Waller attacked from behind; we had a bell at 00:12 to officially begin. Hill hit some chops. Waller crotched Shiloh around the ring post and took control. He tied Shiloh in the Tree of Woe and teased that he was going to do a coast-to-coast dropkick, but he intentionally came up well short. Instead, he did his best Petey Williams impression by standing on Hill’s crotch while Shiloh was still in the Tree of Woe. Waller remained in charge, and the crowd started a loud “Austin Theory!” chant, which made Waller irate. Shiloh hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Waller did his move, where he dove into the ring, kipped up, and hit a stunner for the pin. Decent.

Grayson Waller defeated Shiloh Hill at 6:30/official time of 6:18.

4. Zena Sterling and Jordynne Grace vs. Zaria and Sol Ruca. I wrote their names in order of entrance. Yeah, this crowd didn’t watch LFG because they didn’t know Sterling. Worth reiterating that she is maybe 6’1″. I’ll point out that Sol wasn’t wearing any sort of knee brace. Zena and Sol opened. Zaria and Jordynne each had an opponent across their shoulders and did deep squats while glaring at each other. Sol stood on Zena’s back and ‘surfed,’ and that popped the crowd. Zaria and Grace again had dueling power moves as they both held an opponent upside down for several seconds. Sol and Zaria worked over Zena extensively. Sol tied her in a surfboard move. Grace got a hot tag at 7:00, and she hit a Jackhammer on Zaria for a believable nearfall. Zaria and Sol hit stereo spears. Zaria hit an F5 faceplant on Zena for the pin. Good action.

Zaria and Sol Ruca defeated Zena Starling and Jordynne Grace at 8:33.

* On a video screen, we saw Je’Von Evans in a backstage segment. He’s one of the guys I really wanted to see, but thought he’d be at TNA! He’s headed to the ring! It’s time to get bouncy!

5. Je’Von Evans vs. Sheamus. A big pop for both. Sheamus is bigger and easily backed him into a corner. Evans hit a dropkick that sent Sheamus to the floor. Evans avoided the 10 beats to the chest in the ropes. He hit a top-rope crossbody block. Sheamus tied him up on the mat. Evans hit some kicks in the corner, a spin kick, and a Claymore Kick. He leapt off the top rope, but Sheamus caught him with a jumping knee to the chin. Sheamus hit White Noise (Air Raid Crash) for a nearfall. He hit a backbreaker over his knee, and he finally got the 10 beats to the chest. Evans hit a stunner, but he missed a moonsault. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick for the pin! Good action.

Sheamus defeated Je’Von Evans at 12:05.

* Sheamus got on the mic and put over Evans. They hugged. Sheamus took his time looping the floor, posing for pictures, and signing autographs as we went to an intermission that actually went 15 minutes sharp!

6. “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid vs. NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, Lyra Valkyria. Paxley and Jayne opened. Jayne hit a huracanrana. In a fun teaser, Tatum staggered to her corner… and tagged in Lyra! Izzi was clearly not pleased, and she tagged herself in moments later. Lainey got beaten up, rolled to the floor, and called for a timeout. Paxley and Lyra hit some team moves. The heels began working over Lyra. In a cool spot, Lyra turned a Boston Crab into a pendulum, and that popped the crowd.

They did the fun six-person suplex spot, where one person after another jumped in, and the babyfaces flipped the heels. Lyra hit a Doctor Bomb. Paxley got a hot tag. The heels quickly took control and worked Tatum over. Lyra got a hot tag back in, and she cleared the ring. There was another spot where Izzi showed annoyance at Lyra. However, Lyra hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock (swinging powerbomb off the shoulders) to pin Reid.

Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, and Lyra Valkyria defeated “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid at 12:39.

7. “LWO” Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. “Chase U” Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. Cruz and Dixon opened. Wilde battled Uriah. Chase U bailed and regrouped. Back in the ring, Chase U worked over Cruz. Wilde was pulled off the apron, so he wasn’t there for the hot tag. Wilde finally got the hot tag and hit some kicks and a Lionsault. Dixon hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. The LWO hit stereo dives through the ropes (note it was the first and only dives of the entire show!). In the ring, Cruz hit a frog splash to pin Dixon. Decent.

Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors at 10:27.

I seriously had no idea who was left in the locker room. They said at the beginning of the show that Ricky Saints was here, so I thought maybe he was facing Otis. NOPE, we have an all-star six-man tag. And I’ll note that four guys got bigger pops than Saints did.

8. NXT Champion Ricky Saints, Myles Borne, and Otis vs. NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi. I’ll add that Saints is by far the smallest of these six; even Borne is surprisingly big compared to Ricky. Oba and Borne opened. Borne hit some armdrags on Trick. Saints entered. Otis got a big pop when he jumped in the ring. The heels began working over Borne. Trick dropped Borne awkwardly on his shoulder on a flapjack, but it appeared Borne was fine. Saints got a hot tag, and he battled Page.

The heels began working over Saints. Otis got a hot tag at 9:30, and he hit a series of clotheslines. We finally had just Otis and Oba in the ring with everyone else down on the floor, and the crowd went nuts as they glared at each other. Of course, it got broken up all too quickly. Oba powerbombed Myles. Otis did the Worm and elbow drop and pinned Trick. The finish felt like it came out of nowhere. I figured Borne was the ‘designated jobber’ in this one so I was surprised at the finish.

NXT Champion Ricky Saints, Myles Borne, and Otis defeated NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi. at 12:16.

Final Thoughts: The show ended at about 10:10, so not a terribly late show, but the pace of that main event had me thinking we had a lot left to go. So… I love house shows. I’ll take a house show over a pyro-loaded, heavy-on-promos/light on in-ring action TV taping any day of the week. I’ll go with the six-woman tag for best. The crowd was totally into everything Tatum and Lyra did, and Izzi sure planted seeds the whole match that she was not pleased with having to team with Lyra and was jealous of Lyra’s connection to Tatum. Simply stuff, but that works for me.

Sheamus-Evans was really good and earned second. At the last house show I attended, I was in awe at how Cody Rhodes stayed at ringside the entire intermission to sign autographs and pose… Sheamus didn’t stay as long as Cody did, but this just felt like a big deal for everyone in the front row…. again, he looped the whole ring to make sure he saw everyone. I’ll go with the Sol/Zaria tag for third.

I don’t mean to sound like I’m bashing Ricky Saints… he’s a decent talent… but wow, he was not over. The heels each got bigger pops, as did Otis. If you watched the match and had never seen NXT before… You wouldn’t have pointed at him and said, “Yeah, that guy is the champion.”

No real complaints… I expected that Kelani Jordan was going to be in TNA. I haven’t watched TNA yet, but I am now aware that several of the NXT guys not here did show up there. I wish I had seen Jaida Parker, but by and large, my favorite NXT wrestlers were here. The matches were decent, and as I noted, the action was fairly safe… literally just one dive to the floor, and I’m sure a lot of fans didn’t even realize that.