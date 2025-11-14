ROH on HonorClub results (11/13): Robinson’s review of ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match, MxM TV vs. SkyFlight in an eight-person tag match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 141)

Taped on November 8, 2025, in Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center

Streamed November 13, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a recap of the STP happenings from last week. We then got a rundown of the matches for the rest of the show. It’s Don Callis Family week instead of STP week, like last week.

1. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. Zack Mason, Warren Johnson, and Savage King. Mason decided to pose instead of a code of honor. Magnum put him down with a shoulder block early and then tossed him with some hip tosses and arm drags. The Outrunners hit some tandem strikes and an assisted back suplex. King tagged in. Magnum was worked over in the heel corner. Magnum fought his way out, and then the Outrunners did a bulldog clothesline combo. Castle tagged in and suplexed his opponents like only Castle can, including a stalling deadlift German suplex. The Outrunners tossed two of their opponents to the floor, and then they hit their elbow drop, and Castle hit Bangarang for the pinfall.

Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated Zack Mason, Warren Johnson, and Savage King by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match, nothing to see here. At least The Outrunners and Castle’s energy was infectious enough to get the dead crowd back to life a little bit.

2. “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Hechicero and Rocky Romero. Just some light shoving to start with and no Code of Honor. Late in the match, Rocky started his Four-ever clotheslines but only got two before Serpentico avoided and hit a clothesline of his own for a double down. Angelico came in with fire and hit his step-up clothesline on Rocky off the back of Hechicero. Angelico hit a kick combo on Hechicero and then his rewind kick for a two count. Serpentico tagged in and SAP hit a hip toss and a splash for a broken up nearfall. Rocky blocked a powerbomb with a hurancanrana that sent Angelico to the floor, and then Rocky hit him with a suicide dive. Serpentico tried his corner headscissors and got buckle bombed for it. Hechicero hit his swinging cobra clutch for the tapout.

Hechicero and Rocky Romero defeated “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine TV match, nothing special. I wish Angelico and Hechicero would get more time as singles wrestlers. I would love to see them have a match.

A QTV segment aired with Harley Cameron and Aaron Solo playing Rock, Paper, Scissors. QT Marshall came in, and they told him his match for Full Gear, which was on the screen behind him. QT said he and AJ were not friends and just had a common enemy. Harley said Don Callis had a vagina on his forehead. Harley put the match graphic on the screen for her upcoming ROH Women’s Championship match with Athena. Solo and QT asked if she was going to make a puppet or sing a song. She said she was just going to beat the shit out of Athena. Harley looked into the camera and said, “I don’t need forever, I just need three seconds.”

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice promo from Harley at the end there. I don’t think she beats Athena, but I’m not ruling anything out at this moment.

3. ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz vs. Hyan and Maya World. Athena blasted World with a forearm right after the Code of Honor handshakes. At one point, Athena looked into the camera and called out Harley Cameron. Later, World and Starkz tagged in, and World hit some big kicks and then a springboard wheelbarrow rollup for a two count. Starkz went to the eyes and hit a ushigoroshi for a broken up nearfall. Athena threw Hyan into the barricades at ringside as Billie went up top. World was cutting Starkz off, but Athena pulled her down, hit a flipping slam of some kind, and locked in the Koji Clutch for the tapout. She did not release the hold immediately after the bell.

Athena and Billie Starkz defeated Hyan and Maya World by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Athena is so great at telling a story of frustration inside her matches. The whole story here was Athena looking past these women to Harley. Good match, great storytelling.

A recap of The Swirl vs. Alex Zayne and Willie Mack tag match from last week.

4. “The Swirl” Black Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Vin Parker and Will Allday. Johnson waved off the Code of Honor and then hit some early headlock takedowns. Later, Christian threw a dropkick to the back of the head and then speared Allday on the apron. Swirl hit some tandem strikes in the corner. Christian hit a Jay Lethal hiptoss cartwheel dropkick. Johnson hit a handspring dive on Parker and Allday on the floor. Swirl hung Parker and Allday out to dry on the barricade, and Christian splashed them off. The crowd chanted for Swirl, who hit a stalling brainbuster handspring kick combo for the pinfall on Parker.

“The Swirl” Black Christian and Lee Johnson defeated Parker and Allday by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Just a squash match win for Swirl, but man did they look good doing it. Crisp and fluid, high energy. Very good stuff here, but they’re going to have to watch it, or they may accidentally get turned babyface by the fans.

5. Aaron Solo vs. Lance Archer (w/Rocky Romero). Rocky jumped Solo on the stage, and then Archer blindsided him and threw him down the ramp. Archer tossed Solo in the ring, and the bell rang. Archer chopped Solo in the corner, and it echoed in the arena. Solo fought back with some chops that didn’t work and ate a big forearm. Archer teased throwing his shirt into the crowd. Archer hit some charging back elbows in the corner, but Solo avoided the third, only to get stomped down. Archer set up for a chokeslam, but Solo got out with a dropkick. Solo got him down to a knee with a kick and got out of a double choke with a hurancanrana and hit an around the world DDT. Solo hit a basement dropkick for a one count. Solo went up top, but Rocky pushed him down while Archer distracted the ref. Archer hit a chokeslam and Blackout for the pinfall.

Lance Archer defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Solo got a little bit of hope offense, and it was very well done, but we knew where this one was going the whole time.

A match graphic was shown for Boom and Doom vs. RPG Vice…

6. “MxM TV” Mason Madden, Mansoor, Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie vs. “Sky Flight” Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Scorpio Sky, and Lelia Grey (w/Christopher Daniels) in an eight-person tag match. Shane Taylor Promotions were in the front row, showing off their title belts and screaming down Skyflight as they made their entrance. Darius shook the extended tip of Mansoor for the Code of Honor.

Late in the match, Dante hit Mansoor with a springboard splash. Taya and Grey fought to the floor, and all six men stopped a looked at it before fighting. Sky hit a knee strike and clothesline on Madden and then tried his TKO, but he couldn’t get it. Madden hit Sky with a fireman’s carry slam for a two count. Dante used a headscissors to take Madden to the floor. TV hit Dante with a big clothesline as the breakdown started. Madden hit Mansoor with the big kick by accident, and then missed again and got kicked to the floor by Dante. Top Flight hit a tandem double underhook facebuster for the pinfall.

“Sky Flight” Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Scorpio Sky, and Lelia Grey defeated “MxM TV” Mason Madden, Mansoor, Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie by pinfall.

After the match, STP attacked all of Sky Fight, including Christopher Daniels, and hit them with title belts. Lee Moriarty made his entrance for his match as STP mugged in the ring after the beatdown…

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a fun multi-person match with a nice breakdown at the end. Everyone got a moment to shine, and the match didn’t overstay its welcome.

7. ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match. Mack got a big pop for pulling off his breakaway pants, and the wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor. Moriarty asked for a knuckle lock but got put to the mat and had to kick his way out. Moriarty flipped out some arm work and hit a trip and got a one count. Moriarty locked in a top wristlock, and Mack went to the ropes to escape using his first rope break.

Mack hit a shoulder block for a one count. Moriarty fought back with a forearm, but ran right back into a shoulder block. Moarity floated over and hit an arm drag. Mack returned the favor with some arm drags of his own. Mack hit a running shining wizard for a two count. Moriarty retreated to the outside, and Mack teased a dive but rolled back and humped the mat instead. Moriarty came back in and ran into a right hand that sent him to the mat. Moriarty blocked a palm thrust and popped the arm of Mack. Moriarty bulldogged the arm of Mack and worked over his fingers, even jamming them into the mat. Moriarty locked in the Border City stretch, but Mack worked his way to the rope to use his second rope break.

Moriarty missed a corner splash and blasted with a pop-up forearm for a nice double down. Mack batted Moriarty away with his off hand and blasted him with an off-hand forearm in the corner. Mack hit a huge cannonball in the corner that got the crowd cheering. Mack hit a bodyslam but had to use the ropes to help pop his shoulder back in. Mack hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Mack hit a one-armed spinebuster and struggled to the top, and lost his balance. Moriarty went up and around the world and locked in the Border City Stretch again and stomped on the hand of Mack, who tapped out.

ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match by submission.

As Moriarty made his way up the ramp, Komander made his entrance and jawed at Moriarty on the stage. Moriarty put the belt in Komander’s face and walked away. We closed the show with Komander posing for the crowd.