02/01 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 145): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – The post WWE Royal Rumble edition with co-host Jonny Fairplay

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame with callers coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble event. Join us for our live episodes the Mondays after WWE pay-per-views at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 145) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

