By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Alexa Bliss will miss ring time due to undergoing sinus surgery, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The timeline for her return has not been established.

Powell’s POV: Bliss’s loss to Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s Extreme Rules event was apparently her final appearance before the surgery. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.