What's happening...

NXT TV viewership for week three of NXT 2.0 with three title matches

September 29, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 655,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 746,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 32nd in the Tuesday cable ratings and drew a .14 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .20 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: There was a surge of interest for the new NXT that seems to be fading quickly. The premiere of NXT 2.0 drew 770,000 viewers, so NXT has lost 115,000 viewers in two weeks. The final episode of the previous version of NXT delivered 601,000 viewers, yet drew the same .14 rating in the 18-49 demo as last night’s show.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.