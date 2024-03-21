TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Killer Kelly, Chris Candido

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show features ROH Women’s TV Title tournament semifinal matches. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an A grade in our post show poll from 41 percent of the voters. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Killer Kelly (Raquel Lourenço) is 32.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) was born on March 21, 1972. He died of pneumonia at age 33 on April 28, 2005.