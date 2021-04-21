NXT TV preview: The lineup for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kushida and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Legado del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde.

-Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (Reed earns a future NXT North American Title shot with a win).

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Dakota Kai.

Powell’s POV: Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae were also granted an NXT Women’s Tag Title shot against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, but it’s unclear whether that match will take place next week. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.