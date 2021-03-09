What's happening...

Christian Cage to make first appearance on AEW Dynamite

March 9, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that Christian Cage will make his first appearance on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Cage debuted as the surprise signing at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed the pay-per-view, Cage simply walked out, signed his contract, and headed to the back without speaking. It will be interesting to hear his first promo and I assume we will get a feel for what his first AEW program will be.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.