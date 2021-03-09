MLW touts Lio Rush’s “invitation” for MLW Fusion

CategoriesMISC News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to tout Lio Rush extending an invitation for Wednesday’s Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today was informed World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush will issue a “special invitation” this Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

The reigning World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush is on the verge of cleaning out the 205 and under division.

Now, the “Man of the Hour” has a special invitation for MLW and requests the world tune-in this Wednesday to FUSION to see what it is.

What could it be?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)

•ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)

•Gino vs. Gringo Loco

•World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush’s invitation

•Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings debut!

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, CONTRA Unit, Myron Reed and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.